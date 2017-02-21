Worker loses leg after crocodile atta...

Worker loses leg after crocodile attack in Sabah farm

16 hrs ago

The 35-year-old employee of Sandakan Crocodile Farm was trying to pet the crocodile when it snapped at his leg and crushed his forearm. SABAH, Malaysia: A part-time worker of a reptile farm lost his right leg after he was attacked by a crocodile when he tried to pet it on Monday afternoon .

Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
Chicago, IL

