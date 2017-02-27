Woman fundraising her way to help vul...

Woman fundraising her way to help vulnerable patients in the Philippines

Caroline Slater, a student at the University of Central Lancashire, plans to go out next year to a crowded hospital in the city of Dumaguete to work with patients with severe arthritis, cerebral palsy and muscular problems. The 29-year-old is also organising as part of her course to go to a rural area of the country to help some of the under-resourced clinics and health centres.

