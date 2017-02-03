Vietnamese Family Stranded in Bangkok by Trump's Travel Ban

A family of a former Buddhist monk who faced political persecution at home is now in limbo for at least 120 days as the new administration reviews the U.S. refugee policy. On Monday, H. and his family learned their move from Bangkok to the United States as refugees from political persecution in Vietnam would be delayed because of President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order on immigration, signed January 27. The order halted the entry of all refugees for 120 days for a review of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, barred all Syrian refugees indefinitely, and set a 90-day entry ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

