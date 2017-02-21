Type of nerve agent that killed North Korean leader's half-brother formerly stockpiled in Utah
A nerve agent used to kill North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother in a Malaysian airport was among a variety of chemical weapons formerly stockpiled at the Deseret Chemical Depot in Tooele County and destroyed in accordance with an international treaty. Destruction of chemical weapons stored at the depot near Stockton was completed nearly a decade ago in compliance with the international Chemical Weapons Convention .
