Two women to be charged with Kim murder: Malaysia

PIC: Suspects Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam and Siti Ashyah of Indonesia , who were detained in connection to the February 13 assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Two women arrested over the nerve agent assassination of Kim Jong Nam are to be charged with his murder, Malaysia said Tuesday, as North Korea sent a senior diplomat to retrieve the body from the morgue.

