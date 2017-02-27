Two women to be charged with Kim murd...

Two women to be charged with Kim murder: Malaysia

Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam and Siti Ashyah of Indonesia, detained in connection with the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam in Kuala Lumpur on February 13, 2017, seen in a combination of images released by the Royal Malaysian Police. Photo: AFP Two women arrested over the nerve agent assassination of Kim Jong Nam are to be charged with his murder, Malaysia said today, as North Korea sent a senior diplomat to retrieve the body from the morgue.

