Two missing victims confirmed dead

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Two of the five people who remain missing at sea have been confirmed by survivors to have died on the day the catamaran boat capsized near Pulau Mengalum on Jan 28. The revelation was made when Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency officials on Wednesday spoke to the survivors who related what happened. "One survivor, Li Feng, 39, said he removed the life jackets from his wife, Jian Yi Yang, 38, and daughter, Yu Yuan Li, 10, and left their bodies to drift in the water before handing the life jackets to the other surviving victims," said MMEA Sabah and Labuan Regional Director First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som .

Chicago, IL

