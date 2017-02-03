Trump's Indonesia business partner says can help with US ties 'if needed'
Indonesian billionaire Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building luxury resorts to be managed by the Trump group, said on Friday his relationship with the U.S. president has been focussed on business but he could help ties between the nations "if needed". Chief Executive of Indonesia's MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo talks during his visit to the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 3, 2017.
