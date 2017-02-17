Thousands rally for Islamic penal cod...

Thousands rally for Islamic penal code bill in Malaysia

Tens of thousands of Malaysians rallied in the capital on Saturday to support the adoption of a strict Islamic penal code, a proposal religious minorities fear could infringe their rights. Prime Minister Najib Razak has thrown his weight behind the contentious bill, which seeks to incorporate parts of the Islamic penal code, or "hudud", into Malaysia's existing Islamic legal system.

Chicago, IL

