Thai tourism ministry seeks to court more Japanese women

Thailand's Tourism and Sports Ministry aims to attract more female Japanese tourists to Thailand because they spend more than men. The ministry will promote activities to make Thailand more attractive to Japanese women, such as muay Thai, meditation, shopping, cookery, textile weaving and organic gardening, Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said at a luncheon talk entitled, "Empowering Women Leadership in Business and Society", held by Assumption University in Bangkok.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.