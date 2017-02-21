Technical snag diverts AirAsia flight to Kota Kinabalu in Sabah
An AirAsia flight en-route to Bandar Seri Begawan from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia was diverted to the Kota Kinabalu International Airport in Sabah, Malaysia Friday afternoon due to technical difficulties. AirAsia Berhad in an emailed statement confirmed the incident on flight AK278 due to land at the Brunei International Airport around 4pm.
