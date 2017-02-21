Taiwan's military drug scandal sparks...

Taiwan's military drug scandal sparks call for tougher penalties

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Taiwanese lawmakers on Thursday called for tougher penalties for drug abuse within the military after revelations of major use of A illicit substances in the A defence forces. In what appeared to be the first scandal of its kind involving the island's military, Taiwanese Defence Minister Feng Shih-kuan admitted that there was problem of a "substance abuse" in the A forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan '17 TW_sugar_daddio 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC