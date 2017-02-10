Surigao NPA declares ceasefire due to quake
The communist guerilla front operating in Surigao del Norte and portions of Agusan del Norte has declared a unilateral ceasefire effective 6 a.m. Saturday "until the province will recover from the disaster" wrought by the magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck the city at 10:03 p.m. Friday and left at least seven persons dead, over a hundred injured and several structures damaged. Ka Oto, spokesperson of the Guerilla Front 16 of the New People's Army told MIndaNews in a telephone interview at around 7 p.m. that they ceased tactical offensives against government forces effective 6 a.m. Saturday "until the province will recover from the disaster."
