Surigao lawyers protest attacks on colleagues

Lawyers in Surigao del Norte on Thursday held a protest here demanding justice for their colleagues who were attacked recently by still unknown gunmen. Four days after, a gunman shot City Prosecutor Manuel N. Tesiorna Jr. outside his house in Barangay Canlanipa this city.

