Surigao airport reopened 12 days after quake damages runway

By MB Online After 12 days since its runway was damaged by the 6.7-magnitude earthquake, Surigao airport has finally reopened. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines issued a Notice to Airmen announcing the reopening of the said airport.

Chicago, IL

