Subpoena for footage of Kem Ley shoot...

Subpoena for footage of Kem Ley shooting approved

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Political analyst Kim Sok stands accused by Prime Minister Hun Sen of suggesting the CPP killed analyst Kem Ley. Facebook Former opposition leader Sam Rainsy moved one step closer to procuring video footage he hopes will help prove government involvement in Kem Ley's assassination, while one political commentator may be facing a lawsuit for comments suggesting as much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Sun TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC