Subpoena for footage of Kem Ley shooting approved
Political analyst Kim Sok stands accused by Prime Minister Hun Sen of suggesting the CPP killed analyst Kem Ley. Facebook Former opposition leader Sam Rainsy moved one step closer to procuring video footage he hopes will help prove government involvement in Kem Ley's assassination, while one political commentator may be facing a lawsuit for comments suggesting as much.
