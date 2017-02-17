Showbiz News: James Earl Jones to rep...

Showbiz News: James Earl Jones to reprise classic Lion King role in remake, plus more

JAMES Earl Jones will reprise his role from the Lion King in the new live-action remake, the film's director has revealed. The veteran US actor voiced Simba's father Mufasa in the original 1994 Disney animation, which won two Oscars and earned 968 million dollars at the box office.

