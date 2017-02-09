Sarawak BN Launches 17-point Tanjong ...

Sarawak BN Launches 17-point Tanjong Datu By-election Manifesto

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Sarawak Barisan Nasional today launched the manifesto for the Tanjong Datu state seat by-election, outlining 17 focus areas. Themed "Together We Will Carry On Tok Nan's Legacy", the manifesto encompasses Sarawak BN's commitment to continuing the efforts of the late incumbent assemblyman and chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem for the people of Tanjong Datu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan '17 Old Pom 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,993 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC