Sabah Fire Dept emerges champs

Kota Kinabalu: The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department has once again proven to be a force to be reckoned with not only when it comes to handling emergencies but also in sports, marching efficiency and even cooking skills. Last year, the department emerged champions when they took home 21 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 10 bronze medals in the Sukan Bomba Malaysia held in Negeri Sembilan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.