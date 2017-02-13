Rohingya sentenced to death while atr...

Rohingya sentenced to death while atrocities continue

Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Bangkok: A Myanmar court has sentenced a Rohingya Muslim man to death while no-one has yet been held to account for more than 1000 documented atrocities , including the slaughter of babies, against other Rohingya in the country's western RakhineState.

Chicago, IL

