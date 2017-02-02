Rescued Chinese tourists still very t...

Rescued Chinese tourists still very traumatised by their 30-hour ordeal at sea

KOTA KINABALU: Many of the rescued Chinese tourists of the catamaran tragedy are still badly traumatised and have trouble relating to authorities their 30-hour ordeal at sea. According to an official from the China consulate, the victims could not give a clear picture of what really happened following the Jan 28 incident.

