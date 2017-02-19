Quakes continue to rock Surigao
Aftershocks continue to rattle Surigao City, forcing terrified Surigaonons to evacuate from their homes and move to higher and safer grounds. The 6.7-magnitude quake has left extensive damage to structures in Surigao City and nearby areas, including the city's airport and several bridges.
