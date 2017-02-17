Protect pluralism in Jakarta election...

Protect pluralism in Jakarta election race

Should secularism be abandoned, the world will have lost a role model of moderate, tolerant, Islam, while Indonesia's democracy will be in jeopardy Indonesia has long been a model among majority-Muslim nations, praised for its religious tolerance and transition from authoritarianism to democracy. But that reputation could be tarnished if Islamic conservatives hold sway over the election of the governor of Jakarta, perhaps the second most powerful political position in the nation after the president.

