Pinpointing cause of death for NK's Kim Jong Nam may be hard

17 hrs ago

Determining whether poison killed the half brother of North Korea's leader in a busy airport is proving difficult for Malaysian officials, who said Tuesday that autopsy results are so far inconclusive. More than a week has passed since Kim Jong Nam was approached by two women at a budget air terminal in Kuala Lumpur and apparently attacked in the face with an unknown substance.

Chicago, IL

