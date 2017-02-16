Philippines says Japan offers help in...

Philippines says Japan offers help in anti-piracy effort

Feb 14 Japan has offered to send patrol ships to deal with a growing piracy threat in the southern Philippine waters bordering Indonesia and Malaysia, a senior Philippine defence official said on Tuesday. A surge in piracy off parts of the southern Philippines is forcing ship-owners to divert vessels through other waters, pushing up costs and shipping times.

