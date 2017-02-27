Philippines condemns 'barbaric beheading' of German hostage Jurgen Kantner

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Manila : The Philippines on Monday condemned the "barbaric beheading" of a German captive by Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf militants, who posted a video of the killing after a deadline for a 30m peso, or around $777, 600, ransom passed.

