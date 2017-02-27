Philippines condemns 'barbaric beheading' of German hostage Jurgen Kantner
Manila : The Philippines on Monday condemned the "barbaric beheading" of a German captive by Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf militants, who posted a video of the killing after a deadline for a 30m peso, or around $777, 600, ransom passed.
