Philippine army arrests communist rebel leader after peace bid collapses

Philippine soldiers arrested on Monday a communist rebel leader, days after President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped a ceasefire with the insurgents and as clashes between them and the army erupted in several places. Duterte announced on Friday the government was scrapping the ceasefire with the New People's Army and he ordered soldiers to prepare to fight, saying the rebels were making "huge", unacceptable demands despite government concessions.

