Partial Police Document Shows Conspiracy Behind U Ko Ni Killing

The gunman who shot and killed National League for Democracy lawyer U Ko Ni on Sunday was hired by a person named Myint Swe, according to a leaked police document. "The document was leaked when it was shared among police officers on Viber," admitted a senior police official, who confirmed that the information in the document was accurate.

Chicago, IL

