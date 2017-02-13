Palace glad over NPA declaration of truce in quake-hit areas
MALACANANG welcomed Monday the decision of the New People's Army rebels to declare a temporary unilateral ceasefire in Surigao del Norte and parts of Agusan del Norte to give way for the relief operations in areas struck by the recent strong earthquake. "We are glad that the NPA heeded the call of the military for a ceasefire in earthquake-affected areas.
