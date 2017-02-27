Not Fake News: Top 16 Countries for J...

Not Fake News: Top 16 Countries for Journalist Murder Are (Mostly) Democratic

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

On June 1, 2016, a new president announced, "Just because you're a journalist, you are not exempt from assassination if you're a son-of-a-bitch. Freedom of expression cannot help you if you have done something wrong."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC