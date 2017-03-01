New Macmahon deal 'lifts risk': CIMIC
Construction giant CIMIC says a proposed deal between takeover target Macmahon Holdings and Indonesian miner Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara poses risks for MacMahon shareholders. CIMIC's takeover bid for mining services provider Macmahon Holdings was complicated on Wednesday after Macmahon announced a heads of agreement with AMNT that could see the Indonesian group secure a 44 per cent stake .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC