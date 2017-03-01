New Macmahon deal 'lifts risk': CIMIC

New Macmahon deal 'lifts risk': CIMIC

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Age

Construction giant CIMIC says a proposed deal between takeover target Macmahon Holdings and Indonesian miner Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara poses risks for MacMahon shareholders. CIMIC's takeover bid for mining services provider Macmahon Holdings was complicated on Wednesday after Macmahon announced a heads of agreement with AMNT that could see the Indonesian group secure a 44 per cent stake .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,352 • Total comments across all topics: 279,221,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC