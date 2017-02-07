NDF consultant arrested in Davao City
Anakpawis party-list group said Arbitrario and his two companions, Jun Sinday and Roderick Mamuyac, were apprehended at a military checkpoint in Toril, Davao City at 10am today. They are now under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.
