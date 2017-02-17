N. Korean envoy blasts Malaysians, ca...

N. Korean envoy blasts Malaysians, calls for joint probe

North Korea's top envoy in Kuala Lumpur on Monday denounced Malaysia's investigation into the apparent killing of the exiled half brother of North Korea's ruler, calling it politically motivated and demanding a joint probe into the death. The comments from Ambassador Kang Chol came amid rising tensions between North Korea and Malaysia over the death, with Malaysia recalling its ambassador to Pyongyang over what it called "baseless" allegations.

