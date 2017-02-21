Myanmar's Rohingya: Is Peace Possible?

Myanmar's Rohingya: Is Peace Possible?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Jazeera

Can the Muslim and Buddhist communities of Rakhine State come to an understanding under Aung San Suu Kyi's rule? In December 2016, former secretary-general of the United Nations, Kofi Annan, visited Myanmar for talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi , regarding simmering tensions between Buddhists and Muslims in Rakhine State, on the western coast of the country. The international community should help our government to address this issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Fri Phartlezine 23
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News 5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan Feb 14 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb 6 Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,725 • Total comments across all topics: 279,155,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC