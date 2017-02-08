Myanmar govt body suggests setting up...

Myanmar govt body suggests setting up garment units in Sittwe

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fibre2Fashion

The Myanmar Investment Commission has suggested that apparel stitching factories be set up in Ponnakyun, Sittwe in a bid to create job opportunities for local people and also stop migration. MIC has recommended several fiscal incentives for companies interested in starting projects in Sittwe, to encourage investment in a less developed region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Mon Stewardess Phart 3
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb 5 dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan '17 Old Pom 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC