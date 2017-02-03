Moto team
In Cambodia's capital, motorbike taxis are everywhere - but it's extremely rare to see women drivers transporting tourists. Those who do are judged harshly.
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|16 hr
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
