MIC Recommends Constructing Garment Factories in Sittwe

The Myanmar Investment Commission recommended constructing garment factories in Sittwe Township's Ponnakyun town, according to a statement released last week. The statement was a response to the Central Committee for Implementation of Peace and Development in Arakan State-formed last year and led by State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi-that asked the MIC for recommendations to create local job opportunities to prevent internal migration from the region.

