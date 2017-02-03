MIC Recommends Constructing Garment Factories in Sittwe
The Myanmar Investment Commission recommended constructing garment factories in Sittwe Township's Ponnakyun town, according to a statement released last week. The statement was a response to the Central Committee for Implementation of Peace and Development in Arakan State-formed last year and led by State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi-that asked the MIC for recommendations to create local job opportunities to prevent internal migration from the region.
Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
