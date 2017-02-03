MIC Recommends Constructing Garment F...

MIC Recommends Constructing Garment Factories in Sittwe

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Myanmar Investment Commission recommended constructing garment factories in Sittwe Township's Ponnakyun town, according to a statement released last week. The statement was a response to the Central Committee for Implementation of Peace and Development in Arakan State-formed last year and led by State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi-that asked the MIC for recommendations to create local job opportunities to prevent internal migration from the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) 19 hr Phart Spiritually 13
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Sun dewapoker 2
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC