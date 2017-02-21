Mekong regulation body urged to ensur...

Mekong regulation body urged to ensure meaningful river reform

Nearly 200 representatives from different interest groups have attended the two-day Mekong River Commission's regional stakeholder forum to discuss updates on the proposed Pak Beng hydropower project. The dam will be the third one located at lower Mekong in Laos, and is being opposed by some environmental groups.

