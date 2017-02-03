Many say convicted serial rapist Selv...

Many say convicted serial rapist Selva still considered - a person of high risk'

PETALING JAYA: Convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah will be back in the country from Canada in three days and a policeman who knows him says there is no guarantee that he will not strike again. However, lawyers in Malaysia say there is nothing here to protect Malaysians from the serial criminal.

Chicago, IL

