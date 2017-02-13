Manith given deputy role on CPP body
Prime Minister Hun Sen's middle son, Hun Manith , was appointed deputy head of the Cambodian People's Party's internal monitoring committee. Prime Minister Hun Sen's second son, Hun Manith, was appointed deputy head of the Cambodian People's Party's internal monitoring committee, according to a statement signed by the premier on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|19 min
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC