Malaysians on alert as convicted serial rapist arrives from Toronto
A convicted serial rapist who is suspected of attacking up to 1,000 women and girls around Toronto arrived in his native Malaysia this morning after being deported from Canada. A Toronto Star photo of Selva Kumar Subbiah, 56, took the entire front page of the Malay Mail newspaper, with the headline, “BEAST RETURNS.” He slipped past reporters and photographers after arriving at Kuala Lumpur at 7:30 a.m. local time Tuesday by Qatar Air on a connecting flight from Doha, the capital of Qatar, escorted by Canada Border Services Agency officers, the Mail reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|21 hr
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC