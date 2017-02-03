Malaysian PM sends off aid ship bound...

Malaysian PM sends off aid ship bound for Muslim Rohingyas in Myanmar

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday sent off a ship carrying tonnes of food and emergency supplies to Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, saying their suffering would not be ignored. Najib has been an outspoken critic of the treatment of predominantly Buddhist Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority, calling on the government to stop attacks.

Chicago, IL

