Khmer Rouge cadre's war crimes charges dismissed in Cambodia

Cambodia's Prime Minister and president of the Cambodian People's Party Hun Sen prays during the CPP's ceremony marking the 38th anniversary of the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime at CPP headquarters in Phnom Penh on January 7, 2017. PHNOM PENH: A UN-backed war crimes tribunal in Cambodia dismissed charges against a former cadre of the 1970s Khmer Rouge regime on Wednesday, saying the Buddhist nun had not played a senior enough role during a period when some 1.8 million people died.

