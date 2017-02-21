Khmer Rouge cadre's war crimes charges dismissed in Cambodia
Cambodia's Prime Minister and president of the Cambodian People's Party Hun Sen prays during the CPP's ceremony marking the 38th anniversary of the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime at CPP headquarters in Phnom Penh on January 7, 2017. PHNOM PENH: A UN-backed war crimes tribunal in Cambodia dismissed charges against a former cadre of the 1970s Khmer Rouge regime on Wednesday, saying the Buddhist nun had not played a senior enough role during a period when some 1.8 million people died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan
|Feb 14
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan '17
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC