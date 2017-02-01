Kansas Man Indicted on Child Pornography and Sex Tourism Charges
He later appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Milloy who found him to be a flight risk and ordered him into custody. Wednesday grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas indicted him on one count each of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in a foreign country, production of child pornography, sex trafficking of children, and obtaining custody and control of a minor for the purpose of producing sexually explicit visual depictions of the minor.
