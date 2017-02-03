Judge Accused of Corruption Goes on the Run
A judge from Upper Burma's Magwe Division has gone on the run from authorities after she was accused of taking bribes, the Anti-Corruption Commission told The Irrawaddy on Friday. Judge Daw Inzali Mya Shein of Pwintbyu Township was charged with accepting bribes last year in exchange for favorable rulings on two criminal cases.
