Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz

2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's CEO Glenn Kolomeitz, who has spearheaded the recent efforts to reform its finances and investigate past alleged improprieties. Senator Lambie, a former soldier who is pushing for improved veterans services, posted on Facebook a defence of Mr Kolomeitz and suggested that "bullying" was going on inside the organisation.

Chicago, IL

