'It was like hell with body parts scattered all around': death...
The number of people killed in a tour bus crash in Taiwan has risen to 33, police said on Tuesday morning, with one rescue worker describing the scene of the accident as "hell". All 44 people on the bus were from Taiwan, the island's tourism bureau said, in response to queries over whether people from mainland China or Hong Kong were involved in the accident .
