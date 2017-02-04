Indonesians, Filipinos protest Trumpa...

Indonesians, Filipinos protest Trumpa s immigration policy

Indonesian and Filipino students on Saturday protested President Donald Trump's immigration policy outside the U.S. embassies in their capitals. In Jakarta, dozens of students and activists from several rights groups called on the Indonesian government and the international community to help stop Trump's order that temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Chicago, IL

