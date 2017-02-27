Indonesian police kill bomber, invest...

Indonesian police kill bomber, investigate for link to IS sympathisers

9 hrs ago

Indonesian police killed a militant on Monday after he detonated a small bomb in the city of Bandung and authorities said they were investigating whether he had links to a radical network sympathetic to Islamic State. A police officer points his weapon near a local government office following an explosion in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia February 27, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto.

Chicago, IL

