Indonesian-bound boat capsizes off Sabah, 13 feared drowned
A boat ferrying around 15 people from Malaysia to Indonesia capsized in rough seas off the port of Tawau on the Indonesian island of Sabah, with only two survivors found so far, said Malaysian maritime authorities. The two survivors, a husband and wife, said the incident occurred on Tuesday night, but locals only reported it to the Malaysian maritime agency a day later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Mon
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb 5
|dewapoker
|2
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC