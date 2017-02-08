Indonesian-bound boat capsizes off Sa...

Indonesian-bound boat capsizes off Sabah, 13 feared drowned

14 hrs ago

A boat ferrying around 15 people from Malaysia to Indonesia capsized in rough seas off the port of Tawau on the Indonesian island of Sabah, with only two survivors found so far, said Malaysian maritime authorities. The two survivors, a husband and wife, said the incident occurred on Tuesday night, but locals only reported it to the Malaysian maritime agency a day later.

